English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses 15,000 bookings within 3 weeks

    Earlier this year in January, Maruti told Moneycontrol that it had anticipated 3,000 confirmed bookings for Maruti Jimny, owing to the car's 'global cult following'.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
    The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

    The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Less than a month after the Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the rugged SUV crossed the 15,000-booking mark, according to a report by Autocar India.

    The bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 25,000 according to a report by India Car News. The SUV is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

    Earlier this year in January, Maruti had disclosed to Moneycontrol that it had anticipated 3,000 confirmed bookings for Maruti Jimny, owing to the car's 'global cult following'.

    ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny 5-door and Fronx SUV, bookings open