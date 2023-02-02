Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses 15,000 bookings within 3 weeks

The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

Less than a month after the Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the rugged SUV crossed the 15,000-booking mark, according to a report by Autocar India.

The bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 25,000 according to a report by India Car News. The SUV is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

Earlier this year in January, Maruti had disclosed to Moneycontrol that it had anticipated 3,000 confirmed bookings for Maruti Jimny, owing to the car's 'global cult following'.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny 5-door and Fronx SUV, bookings open

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Sales and Marketing, MSIL, while talking to Moneycontrol, revealed, “Since Jimny is a global cult brand, there was already a section of buyers, who were eagerly waiting to buy it. Till today (14th January) morning, we have garnered 2,500 bookings, and by the end of the day we are confident of having 3,000 confirmed bookings.”

The SUV is propelled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has a tuned output of 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic according to India Car News' report.

Maruti's rugged SUV offering gets a hard top with circular LED headlamps, 15-inch wheels, bumper-mounted tail lamps, and a tailgate-hinged spare wheel.

When it comes to the entertainment console of the SUV, the car has a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys stereo system, with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay support.

The top-end variant also features automatic headlamps, auto AC, cruise control, smart keyless entry with push-button engine start/stop, LED headlamps with DRLs, electrically foldable side mirrors and others.