Maruti Suzuki India posts 9% decline in wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Sunday reported a 9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.
The company had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units in the same month in 2021, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement.
Total domestic wholesales were at 1,13,535 units last month as against 1,26,031 units in December 2021, down 9.91 per cent, it added.
Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were lower at 9,765 units as compared to 16,320 units in the year-ago month.
Similarly, sales of compact cars consisting of models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR were lower at 57,502 units as against 69,345 units in December 2021, it said.
On the other hand, utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara clocked higher sales last month at 33,008 units as against 26,982 units in the year-ago period."The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said.