Mahindra to inspect 1.08 lakh units of XUV700, 3,560 units of XUV400; rectify if needed

The XUV700 is one of the flagship XUVs offered by Mahindra

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on August 18 announced it would be inspecting select-XUV range of products, including more than 1.08 lakh units of XUV700 and 3,560 units of XUV400. The vehicles that are to be inspected will be rectified if required, it said.

The XUV700 units that are to be examined were manufactured in the two-year period preceding June 2023, whereas, the XUV400 vehicles that will be inspected were manufactured between February and June this year.

"Mahindra will inspect wiring loom routing in the engine bay of 1,08,306 units of XUV700 manufactured between 8th June 2021 to 28th June 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of wiring loom," M&M said in a release.

"Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between 16th February 2023 to 5th June 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer," it added, further noting that the move is in in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted, the company said.

The statement came days after M&M announced that it registered its "highest-ever SUV domestic sales" at 36,205 units in July, which was 30 percent higher as against 27,584 SUVs sold in the year-ago period.

The company on August 4 said it clocked a 98 percent on-year surge in the net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24, at Rs 2,774 crore. The upbeat in SUV sales was cited as one of the factors that led to the surge.

M&M had, in December last year, recalled a total of 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units, that were assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

The company had then said that a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, "may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing".