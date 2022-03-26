2022 Volvo XC90 B6: A gentleman off-roader that exemplifies Scandinavian minimalism

Despite the heavy usage of chrome, the XC90 remains a decidedly sober-looking SUV.

The Volvo XC90 has always been the most agreeable of all posh SUVs. Even before its complete makeover in 2015, the XC90 remained a gentleman off-road vehicle that knew far more than it let on, and was capable of far more than it appeared to be. Despite the heavy usage of chrome, the XC90 remains a decidedly sober-looking SUV exemplifying Scandinavian minimalism while also packing heavy tech. So understated is the XC90 that it’s become a favourite among politicians who want to ride in top-shelf European comfort while still managing to fly under the IRS’ radar.

With the influx of contemporary SUVs which offer even more sophisticated features, the XC90’s sheen is a tad dull now, as it has suddenly begun to age rapidly due to the pressures of its extremely coveted job position. That of the premium family SUV. Volvo’s approach to suitably contemporising the XC90 has been to throw in a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor. So, the question is, can the new XC90 B6 justify its price tag?

At first glance

Everything on the outside and the inside remains pretty much the same as before. The XC90 has an extremely clean, fuss-free appearance with a certain soft-edged gentility that’s lacking in its more sharply-contoured German counterparts. The same goes for the interiors. The XC90 B6 features a cockpit that’s very familiar. Except that the faux wooden swatches in corners have now been treated to an even more muted shade of grey. The once novel, portrait-style touchscreen now appears commonplace but the overall tactility and ease-of-use witnessed here remains unchanged. The Android operating system available feels very intuitive and it doesn’t take much fiddling around to get the hang of the variety of menus and functions it offers. Functions which include a multi-channel sound system, cooled seats with massaging backrests, a 360-degree camera, heads-up display unit and an air filter that’s becoming an increasingly valuable commodity in cars.

There’s also the crystal gear knob, which while looking exquisite isn’t as slick to use as the one offered by Audi or BMW. The knob doesn’t feel tactile and can’t directly be slotted from “P” to “Drive” mode, as it needs to go through “Neutral” every time you nudge it towards your palm.

The B6 petrol motor

Where the Rs 90.9 lakh XC90 faces a setback is in the power department. 300hp is a very impressive amount of power to be churned out of a 2.0-litre motor. And yet, despite the 10kW boost from a mild-hybrid system, brisk acceleration is apparently effortful for the motor when hurried. The power isn’t insufficient by any means, but the competition does offer bigger motors with more power. Audi’s 3.0-litre V6 engine being a prime example. However, Volvo has used the best tech at its disposal to make up for the dearth of cubic inches. The motor uses turbocharging, supercharging and electric boost to put out near sports car levels of power. With measured throttle inputs, the collaborative effort of these three separate technologies immediately pays off.

The new Volvo XC90.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox also takes some time to discover its rhythm. Once the SUV settles into a decent cruising pace, the gearbox feels smooth and the shifts indiscernible. But try to rush things and you do face a bit of a lag which affects the vehicle’s acceleration prowess. But there is plenty of power to be found, should you be patient with it. At higher revs, the XC90 is a fast mover, shedding weight with uncanny ease. Despite its sheer size the XC90 remains one of the easiest cars to drive, thanks to how incredibly light it feels.

The XC90 hits all the right notes with its comfort-oriented ride quality.

The one thing the car excels at is absorbing bumps. The softly-sprung suspension doesn’t wallow, doesn’t bounce and yet manages to take every undulation in its stride keeping the high-riding passenger in a nucleus of comfort.

Verdict

The next-gen Volvo XC90 was far, far ahead of its time when launched. And that has allowed it to come this far and continue to have a strong presence in the Indian luxury market. Several other cars offered by Volvo, such as the V90, despite being immensely capable cars, failed to make an impact, but the XC90 hit all the right notes with its comfort-oriented ride quality. And while its Scandinavian embellishments and tranquil cabin continue to remain in demand, the novelty factor offered by the competition will continue to be a challenge the overly-familiar XC90 will have to tend to immediately.

As a standalone unit, the B6 petrol motor is a capable workhorse. Volvo has managed to squeeze out a very impressive 300hp out of it, and while the deployment of said horses could be better, the XC90 still manages to feel brisk, despite taking some time to get there. Given the impending rise in fuel costs, those looking for a more frugal and efficient engine, without compromising on power, look no further.

Likes: Ride quality, cabin design, power levels, multimedia option.

Sluggish gearbox.