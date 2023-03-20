Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi promises financial aid, 10 lakh jobs in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month to every graduate in Karnataka for two years if his party is voted to power.

On March 20, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, and announced financial assistance for unemployed youth if his party is voted to power.

He stated that if Congress comes to power, they will provide Rs 3,000 per month to every unemployed graduate and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders for two years. He also pledged to create 10 lakh jobs in the state over five years and to fill the 2.5 lakh job vacancies in Karnataka.

Additionally, he promised monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 to every woman head of household in the state under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and 10 kg of rice every month to BPL families under the Anna Bhagya Yojana.

Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of failing to create job opportunities for people in Karnataka and stated that the Congress party is committed to addressing the growing corruption and unemployment in the state.

He alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka is corrupt and believes in 40% commission. Gandhi also criticized the central government and accused Prime Minister Modi of not taking action against corruption in Karnataka, even after receiving a letter from the contractors' association stating that 40% of commission is being taken by the state government for developmental works.

Furthermore, Gandhi listed several alleged corruption scandals, including the Mysore Sandal Soap Cooperation scandal, the MLA's son caught with Rs 8 crore, and the recruitment scams for assistant professors and assistant engineers.

He claimed that the corruption is happening because the benefits are being given to only two to three people in the country, and accused the BJP of having people in Karnataka who are taking the benefits while the people are suffering.

Gandhi concluded by stating that all the leaders of Congress are fighting together in the state polls and that the party is confident of winning. He also talked about his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and stated that it sent a clear message that this country belongs to everyone and not just industrialist Gautam Adani.

During the yatra, many youngsters came forward and talked to party leaders about the growing corruption and unemployment in the state.