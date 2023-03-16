English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP national president JP Nadda to visit poll-bound state over next two days

    Nadda will arrive at the Toranagallu Airport on Friday afternoon and will participate in the party's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' at Challakere from 3 PM, PTI wrote quoting BJP's State general secretary Siddaraju. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are due in May.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST
    Nadda is scheduled to attend the election management and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru

    Nadda is scheduled to attend the election management and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru

    BJP national president J P Nadda will visit poll-bound Karnataka over the next two days. During his visit, he will take part in the party's programmes in Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

    Nadda is also scheduled to attend the election management and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru, according to the PTI report.

    Nadda will arrive at the Toranagallu Airport on Friday afternoon and will participate in the party's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' at Challakere from 3 PM, PTI wrote quoting BJP's State general secretary Siddaraju.

    He will flag off a bike rally at Molakalmuru at 5.20 PM, participate in the public meeting, and on March 18, he will participate in two roadshows in Tumakuru district, one at Tiptur from 11 AM, and the other in Chikkanayakanahalli from 2 PM.

    Later in the evening, Nadda will take part in the party's election management committee and campaign committee meetings in Bengaluru, before returning to New Delhi that night, Siddaraju added.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karnataka Assembly elections #Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 #Karnataka Assembly polls #karnataka election updates #Karnataka elections latest news
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 07:13 pm