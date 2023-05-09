Karnataka election | Infosys, TCS, Wipro and LTIMindtree to shut offices on May 10 for polling day

Elections will be held across Karnataka on May 10.

Information Technology companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and LTIMIndtree have declared a holiday for their offices in Karnataka on the day of polling for the state’s Assembly elections on May 10, the companies confirmed to Moneycontrol.

This is significant as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared a holiday on polling day to increase voter participation, and yet the ECI received complaints from employees in IT-BT companies about a holiday not being granted.

Bengaluru district election officer Tushar Girinath told Moneycontrol that if companies do not declare a paid holiday on May 10, their Chief Executive Officers will be prosecuted.

"All establishments are closed on May 10 to allow voters to vote anywhere in Karnataka. Any violation of this and a voter being denied the right by not giving him a paid holiday, the person will be liable to be prosecuted. We will prosecute the CEO of the company," Girinath said.

The state-wide paid holiday applies to all categories of employees including those working for the government, in public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, and private businesses.

The election is even being held on a Wednesday to push for higher voter turnout, as Bengaluru’s voter turnout is usually low. In fact, ECI records showed that IT clusters such as Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, KR Puram and CV Raman Nagar, coming under assembly constituencies, usually record low polling rates.

There is a polling percentage target of 65 percent for Bengaluru in this assembly election too by the Election Commission.

Karnataka will vote to elect legislators for 224 seats in the state Assembly, 28 of which are in Bengaluru, on May 10. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.