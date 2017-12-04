The future itself: Samsung files patent for palm-reading technology for user recognition

As the long-standing debate continues whether palm reading can predict your future, there is one thing palms can do - remember your passwords. Well, at least Samsung thinks so.

A recently spotted Samsung patent application shows the usage of palm scanning as a method of identification on Samsung smartphones.

The example given in the patent document shows a person using his palm to scan the method of identification on Samsung phones. Basically if developed, a person can take a picture of a hand to retrieve their forgotten password.

A diagram depicting the area of the palm that will be targeted for scanning (Courtesy: WIPO)

But instead of the password just popping on screen, the phone hides the letters in the distinct patterns in your hand. The incomplete characters should then give the user enough of a hint to guess the password without making the password too obvious.

A report on the tech blog Engadget states that the rear sensor would do a scan of the user's hand and determine the complex design of the many lines it has to authenticate.

An image showing the technical breakdown of the password, and how the palm's scan image may encrypt it (Courtesy: WIPO)

The South Korean giant is likely to incorporate depth sensing or similar technology to prevent wrongdoers from cheating with your data.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a foldable smartphone codenamed Galaxy X which will see the light of the day sometime in the coming years alongside a flip phone.





If the palm scanning does make its way to the future Samsung Galaxy smartphones, it would be joining a long list of biometric identification techniques.



Current Samsung phones like the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 already use fingerprint scanning, iris scanning and facial recognition on top of PIN and pattern-based passwords.

The palm-based method could also be used for other purposes like authenticating Samsung Pay.

Samsung’s chief rival Apple has already introduced facial recognition as a form of recognition on their anniversary edition iPhone X. While doing so, it took away fingerprint scanning.