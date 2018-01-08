App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 08, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung's bendable phone Galaxy X to be equipped with 3D touch, patent filing show

The bendable phones by Samsung are due to release this year. The company had earlier said that there were certain hurdles which needed to be resolved for 2018 release

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has patented a 3D touch system possibly for its unannounced bendable Galaxy phone—the Samsung Galaxy X.

Reported by GSMArena, the patented material bends when it is pressed by a finger it allows the screen to measure the force of the press. This is similar to the resistive touchscreen of previous generation smartphones.

However, Samsung is not the first company to come up with 3D touch. Apple had introduced the feature in 2015. Android users have been waiting for it ever since.

From Android Nougat onwards, the most popular operating system in the world started supporting pressure sensitive displays. Though, not many major phone makers came ahead to take advantage of this.

related news

The bendable phones by Samsung are due to release this year. The company had earlier said that there were certain hurdles which needed to be resolved for 2018 release.

The future itself: Samsung files patent for palm-reading technology for user recognition

"As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year (2018)," Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics had told Associated Press. "When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product."

Samsung has been toying with the idea of a bendable smartphone since 2013. Throughout the year, the company exhibited a prototype called Youm at technology conferences and media events. Post Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the desire to try and come up with something different will be keenly watched.

In September, in a filing from the company with the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA), the phone’s model number had appeared.

Also Read: Samsung's foldable smartphone just received its final certification, may launch soon

Interestingly, the filing adds N0 to the model number of the phone SM-G888, which according to LetsGoDigital points towards its release in South Korea. However, almost certainly, after the launch of Apple iPhone X, it will be introduced globally.

tags #Business #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy X #Technology

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.