Samsung's bendable phone Galaxy X to be equipped with 3D touch, patent filing show

Samsung has patented a 3D touch system possibly for its unannounced bendable Galaxy phone—the Samsung Galaxy X.

Reported by GSMArena, the patented material bends when it is pressed by a finger it allows the screen to measure the force of the press. This is similar to the resistive touchscreen of previous generation smartphones.

However, Samsung is not the first company to come up with 3D touch. Apple had introduced the feature in 2015. Android users have been waiting for it ever since.

From Android Nougat onwards, the most popular operating system in the world started supporting pressure sensitive displays. Though, not many major phone makers came ahead to take advantage of this.

The bendable phones by Samsung are due to release this year. The company had earlier said that there were certain hurdles which needed to be resolved for 2018 release.

"As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year (2018)," Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics had told Associated Press. "When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product."

Samsung has been toying with the idea of a bendable smartphone since 2013. Throughout the year, the company exhibited a prototype called Youm at technology conferences and media events. Post Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the desire to try and come up with something different will be keenly watched.

In September, in a filing from the company with the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA), the phone’s model number had appeared.

Interestingly, the filing adds N0 to the model number of the phone SM-G888, which according to LetsGoDigital points towards its release in South Korea. However, almost certainly, after the launch of Apple iPhone X, it will be introduced globally.