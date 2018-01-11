Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 in February, plans to launch bendable phones next year

Samsung is going to come with bendable phones now

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to unveil its first flagship for 2018 -- the Galaxy S9 -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

The development was confirmed by Samsung’s mobile business head DJ Koh at a press conference during the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES 2018).

Historically, Samsung has unveiled most of its flagship phones at the Mobile World Congress, with the exception of Galaxy S8, which was launched at its own ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event.

The Galaxy S8 started hitting stores in April 2017, a month after it was launched. Going by that, one can expect the S9 to be out sometime around the end of March or early April.

Although there isn't anything concrete to go by when it comes to the Galaxy S9’s specifications, the phone is expected to run on Samsung’s Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor, which according to the company is the “most innovative mobile processor yet”.

To be sure, the Galaxy S9 will come equipped with the Exynos 9 processor in all countries except the United States, where it is expected to be sold with a Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest in Qualcomm's range of mobile processors.

The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy range of phones is not expected to be radically different from its predecessor, at least in terms of appearance. This is probably because the Galaxy S8 featured a completely overhauled design, which was very well received by the smartphone market.

However, reports suggest that the Galaxy S9 will come with an on-screen fingerprint scanner and a will also have a variant with internal memory of 512 GB.

In addition to this, Koh said that the company is looking to launch a revamped Bixby 2.0 with more artificial intelligence (AI) capability within the year. He added that the virtual assistant will be supported by all of the company's flagship devices by 2020.

"Many companies have AI competence, but not many have hardware competence," Koh said. "We started a little later [than others] but we are confident in offering the best experience for consumers."

The company also announced its plans to launch bendable phones in 2019.