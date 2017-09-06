Opera Mini for iOS to use AI to render news for users in India

Moneycontrol News

If you own an Apple device and are heavily reliant on your phone to be updated with the news around you, the new version of the Opera Mini browser is tailor made for you.

The new version, launched for iPhone and iPad users in India, provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered news feed which is rendered four times faster than its previous version. The news feed is powered by the GBDT (gradient boosting decision trees) machine learning algorithm and deep neural network (DNN) learning, reported NDTV.

The Opera Mini for iOS has a revamped user interface which features AI-based news feed on its start page.

"Once the user starts engaging with news content, it will begin defining a unique user profile by accumulating news categories and publisher domains the user clicks on. The news engine analyses the user's interest through a deep learning model that understands what each user is engaged with. The more the user engages with the newsfeed, the more in-tune the content becomes for the user within the 'For You' section," the company said in a statement.

A user will be able to customise the news feed by selecting a location and preferred category in the app. The feature has been made available in a select few countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Indonesia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and the United States. Opera Software plans to further extend it to Russia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

However, this feature is not new for mobile browsers. Many browsers, including Google Chrome, already use machine learning to provide news to its users.