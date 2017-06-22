An Apple user will have to do without the Do Not Disturb app

Moneycontrol News

Apple has not listed the Do Not Disturb (DND) app to track spam calls and messages created by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its app store.

Apple subscribers in the country cannot download and use this app to block irksome calls or report spam SMSes.

According to a Financial Express article, Apple has not listed the app on its app store due to its privacy policy as the application requires users' personal information such as location, contacts, call logs, SMSes and other details.

However, sources in Trai told The Financial Express, "An app seeking access to a user’s personal information is nothing new. The DND app can only work if the user allows it to access its personal information like call record, messages, etc."

A variety of applications from social media, chat and other domains such as Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Truecaller and Zomato seek users' personal information.

On access to developers regarding personal information, Apple's stance is different. The reported Apple as saying: “We’ve given developers strong tools such as Touch ID APIs, 256-bit encryption and app transport security so they can build secure apps. And, all apps are sandboxed so your personal information is protected. We also require developers to ask for permission before accessing personal information like your photos and contacts.”

The above-quoted source in speaking to the newspaper added: "This is like Apple will decide what its users’ can access. The firm itself collects user data, but has reservations about others doing it."

Apple did not comment on the issue.

Apple creates subscriber IDs if a user opts for subscription. The company then provides reports about the subscription data and country of residence to developers or publishers. If the subscriber opts out, Apple purges subscriber ID after 180 days.