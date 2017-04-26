MCD elections: This damning report could have contributed to AAP's drubbing

Moneycontrol News

Arvind Kejriwal, who took the reins of Delhi as Chief Minister in 2015 after claiming to be an anti-curruption crusader, is slowly loosing his foothold. Although the outcome of the Delhi municipal elections was along expected lines, one of the reasons for Kejriwal's major drubbing elections could be the damning Shunglu Committee's report on the Delhi government that contradicts Kejriwal's claims of austerity and transparency.

While Kejriwal won the top job by winning the hearts of the poor, who were promised a strong fight against corruption, the report points out the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government's 'gross abuse of power'. The BJP, after the report, had accused the AAP for encouraging nepotism and making "flamboyant and illegal" decisions.

The report, coming merely days before the Delhi MCD elections, points to some irregularities and a few debatable decisions made by the AAP regime.

The report by the Committee, for instance, questioned the appointment of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as "mission director" of Delhi State Health Mission and a number of purported AAP functionaries as "advisors".

"Soumya, who is an architect, was made an adviser to Mission Director, Delhi State Health Mission. However she asserted her expertise with regard to Mohalla Clinics even though her CV does not support her claim. Second, the memorandum of Association of State Health Society (Delhi) and rules and bylaws do not support such appointment," the report says.

The Shungulu Committee also raised questions on the allottment of 206, Rouse Avenue, a bunglow, as AAP's party office. The land is reserved for other purposes, and cannot even be used with the Cabinet's nod, according to Leader of Opposition, Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

The report further accuses the Delhi government of not taking not taking permission from the Centre before it increased salaries of MLAs. The report also accuses Kejriwal of conducting a witch hunt against officials who disagreed with him, throwing out any bureaucrat who disagreed with him.

Kejriwal acted against the spirit of the constitution, the report alleges.

The report further says foreign travels were undertaken without any clearance from the Delhi LG or with any valid reason.

The AAP has responded to the report, saying the Shunglu Committee is illegal, and the matter is pending with the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)