This day, that year: India bids farewell to Rajiv Gandhi

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 24 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On May 24, 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was cremated in New Delhi three days after he was assassinated by a suicide bomber. On May 21, Gandhi was visiting Sriperumbudur in Chennai for an election rally, when a woman who had explosives strapped underneath her clothes bent down and touched his feet. She then detonated the device, killing Gandhi and 14 other people.

Sri Lanka's militant LTTE was blamed for the attack, their motive being India's involvement in peacekeeping efforts during the Lankan Civil War.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: