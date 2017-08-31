App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 31, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax dept extends deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage till Dec 31

The revenue department will notify December 31 as the due date for linkage.

Tax dept extends deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage till Dec 31

The government today extended by four months the deadline for linking PAN with biometric identifier Aadhaar till December 31, a source said.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar for taxpayers was to end today.

This comes at a time when the government has granted a similar extension for furnishing of Aadhaar for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

The revenue department will notify December 31 as the due date for linkage.

Also, the Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government's decision on Aadhaar and has posted the matter for next hearing in November.

And so, the extension was in line, the source said.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

However, those categorised as non-resident Indians as per the Income Tax laws, people who are not citizens of India, those above 80 years of age and residents of the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir had been exempt from the requirement.

The source further said that people who do not have Aadhaar can file their Income Tax returns, but their returns will not be processed till they submit their Aadhaar number.

The tax department had on July 31 stated that "unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by August 31, 2017."

Incidentally, December 31 is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Tax filers, however, were allowed to file their annual income returns by August 5 without linking their Aadhaar with PAN.

They were to just quote Aadhaar or the acknowledgement number for having applied for the ID.


How Aadhaar will transform India in the future

It had further stated that "income-tax returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link Aadhaar and PAN on or before August 31, 2017.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was July 31 but was extended to August 31.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.