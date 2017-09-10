SIM cards not linked with Aadhaar may get deactivated after Feb 2018: Report

Moneycontrol News

You may not be able to use your SIM cards after February 2018, in case it is not linked to Aadhaar. The government is planning to deactivate the unlinked SIM cards from next year.

According to an IANS report published on NDTV, the move is in order to be in compliance with a Supreme Court order in the Lokniti Foundation case in February this year. All SIM cards need to be verified with Aadhaar within one year from date of the judgment. Government sources told IANS that this will ensure that criminals, fraudsters and terrorists will not be able to use the issued SIM cards.

However, the biometrics will not be stored by mobile operators. They will only collect the data and send it to UIDAI servers in encrypted form.

This report comes after the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar was extended till December 31.

The government has made Aadhaar compulsory for a plethora of services and financial transactions. These include opening a bank account, to get a PAN card, to file IT returns, in transactions over Rs 50,000 and to receive government subsidies on LPG, fertilisers.

The deadline to furnish Aaadhar to avail benefits of social welfare schemes was also extended till December 31.

Incidentally, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had on August 24, declared the Right to privacy as a Fundamental right saying it is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution.

This might affect the wide use of Aadhaar services as the Supreme Court is set to decide on its validity and security.