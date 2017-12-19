App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has maximum women pilots in the world: Jayant Sinha

"India is the country with maximum number of women pilots in the world, be it in Air India or Indian Air Force. This is a testimony of the contribution made by women to the aviation sector and also by the country to their careers," Sinha said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has the maximum number of women pilots in the world, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here today.

"India is the country with maximum number of women pilots in the world, be it in Air India or Indian Air Force. This is a testimony of the contribution made by women to the aviation sector and also by the country to their careers," Sinha said.

The minister was addressing the gathering at golden jubilee celebrations of the India Women Pilots Association (IWPA) here.

"While the presence of women has contributed to the progress of the aviation sector, their support is still needed to strengthen the area," he said.

Sinha also suggested that the traffic problem in the country can be addressed if the sky area is "utilised".

"The traffic problem can be dealt with if we decide to go vertical and utilise the sky area. It happens in many countries," he said.

The event was also attended by Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa who also lauded the contribution of women to the aviation sector.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Jayant Sinha #pilots

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.