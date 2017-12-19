App
Dec 18, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2017: Early trends show BJP having clear lead over Congress

Early counting trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, while Congress is lagging behind.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Early counting trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in  Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, and the Congress trailing by a distance.

As of 12:00 pm, BJP is now leading in 38 seats, Congress in 25 seats while the others including independent parties and CPI (M) are leading in 5 seats.

12.00pm HP Seats

The trend at 11:30 am did not change — BJP continued to lead in 41 seats, Congress was leading in 22 seats while others were leading in 3 seats.

11.30am HP Seats

As of 11:00 am, the BJP was leading in 41 seats while Congress was leading in 22 seats and others were leading in 3 seats.

11.00am HP Seats

The 10:30 am trend showed, BJP was leading in 41 seats, Congress in 23 seats and others including independent parties and CPI (M) were leading in 4 seats.

10.30am HP Seats

As of 10:00 am, BJP was leading in 40 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 35 while Congress was leading in 22 seats. Independent candidates were leading in 5 seats and CPI (M) in 1 seat.

10.00am HP Seats

The BJP was leading in 15 seats, and the Congress in 6 seats and Independent candidates in 2 seats at 09:02 am.

The BJP, led by two-time chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, 73, is leading in Jaisinghpur, Nahan, Kutlehar, Fatepur, Baijnath and Harimpur, where Dhumal enjoys a strong following.

The ruling Congress, led by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is leading in Chama, and Una. Singh is contesting from Arki.

The Congress and the BJP  are contesting all 68 seats while the BSP is contesting 42 seats, followed by the CPI(M) 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

Click here for LIVE updates on Himachal Pradesh Results 2017 

Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest polling in assembly elections with 74 percent of voters exercising their franchise, according to the Election Commission.

All the exit polls predicted a clear BJP majority in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.  In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is expected to wrest power from the Congress with a massive majority. Depending on which exit poll you go by, the BJP is expected to win between 38 and 55 seats in the state’s 68-member assembly.

In 2012, the Congress won 36 seats in the 68-seat Assembly, while the BJP won 26.

