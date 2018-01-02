Govt employees to get paid leave for blood donation

It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.
Central government employees can now get paid leave for blood donation, personnel ministry has said.
At present, service rules allow leave for whole blood donation and not apheresis donation, it said.
It is felt that the rule should cover apheresis donation as well since it will have the added advantage of getting blood components like platelets, plasma, etc, the ministry said in an order issued recently.