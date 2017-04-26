App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 26, 2017 02:50 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi MCD Election Results Live: BJP's stellar run continues as Kejriwal cries foul over EVMs again

Aam Aadmi Party suffers bruising defeat in MCD polls. Modi wave continues as BJP sweeps all three corporations. Live updates.

  • Apr 26, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Below is the latest tally:

    Below is the latest tally:
  • Apr 26, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 02:42 PM (IST)

    BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has turned out to be the star of the show. The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician says "negative politics" cost the Aam Aadmi Party.

    BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has turned out to be the star of the show. The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician says "negative politics" cost the Aam Aadmi Party.

    BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has turned out to be the star of the show. The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician says "negative politics" cost the Aam Aadmi Party.

  • Apr 26, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Some advice for Arvind Kejriwal from his former ally and former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde: 

    “Talking about EVMs after the defeat is not good. Not the right thing to do," Hegde told News 18.

  • Apr 26, 02:14 PM (IST)

    The results are straightforward, so we're going to focus on analysis now. Check out this piece on why the MCD results matter beyond Delhi:

    BJP win shows it’s unstoppable now that AAP threat is crumbling

     

  • Apr 26, 01:59 PM (IST)

    Counting in East Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the BJP winning 48 wards, the AAP 10 and Congress 3.

  • Apr 26, 01:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 01:54 PM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Activist Anna Hazare says that AAP did not fulfill its promises and that has reduced people's trust in the party. "No point in introspecting now."

  • Apr 26, 01:33 PM (IST)
