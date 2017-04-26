Delhi MCD Election Results Live: BJP's stellar run continues as Kejriwal cries foul over EVMs again

Live now
Apr 26, 2017 02:50 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BJP: 184
AAP: 41
Congress: 34
Latest Delhi results data shows the BJP leading in 158 wards while AAP is in second position at 46 seats. The Congress brings up the rear at 29 seats.
Counting has begun and early leads data is somewhat surprising. The Congress, which had been almost written off, is ahead in 7 seats while the AAP and BJP are leading in 2 and 1, respectively, according to News18.
Most of these are coming through from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has turned out to be the star of the show. The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician says "negative politics" cost the Aam Aadmi Party.
Some advice for Arvind Kejriwal from his former ally and former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde:
“Talking about EVMs after the defeat is not good. Not the right thing to do," Hegde told News 18.
Counting in East Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the BJP winning 48 wards, the AAP 10 and Congress 3.
Activist Anna Hazare says that AAP did not fulfill its promises and that has reduced people's trust in the party. "No point in introspecting now."