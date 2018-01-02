App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

8% govt bonds to close for subscription from Tuesday

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will close subscription percent Government Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003, with effect from Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will close subscription of eight percent Government Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003, with effect from Tuesday.

In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8 percent interest to encourage retail investors to invest.

The bond was open for subscription April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of 6 years. There was no upper limit for investment.

"The Government of India (GoI) announced here today that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on January 2, 2018," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The decision to discontinue the bond comes in the backdrop of declining interest rate in other saving instruments, especially the Post Office small saving schemes.

Last week the finance ministry had reduced interest rate on various small saving schemes by 0.2 per cent.

Following the reduction, term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4 percent, to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit interest is pegged at 6.9 percent.

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.