India growth story intact; 3 Fed hikes unlikely: Citi

Willem H Buiter, Global Chief Economist, Citi is of the belief that the demonetisation process in India will only have a minor impact on growth and will not alter the underlying India growth story.

Demonetisation could be just a small currency pimple on growth, he said. It should have been an act of surprise but only when new cash was ready.

Sharing his view on global growth and US economy, he said although global growth could be a bit stronger in 2017, there are risks to the downside. Meanwhile, emerging markets would perform slightly better than advanced economies in 2017, said Buiter.

With regards to the US dollar, he said if fiscal stimulus as promised by Donald Trump goes through the Congress then it would push the dollar higher.

Moreover, he does not think US Federal Reserve will go through three hikes as proposed. More rates will be seen in 2018 than 2017, he said.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Willem H Buiter's interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: Let me start with the global economy first, at Citi, what is the opinion, do you think 2017 will be a better year for the global economy than 2016?



A: I think on balance the central projection is indeed for a slightly stronger global growth than in 2016, nothing major but yes most emerging markets (Ems) somewhat stronger and advanced economies on average roughly at the 2016 level. The risks however are mostly on the downside.



Latha: How would you rate the US economy then? Do you think US economy would do better than it did in 2016?



A: We should have somewhat faster growth. Close to the 2 percent that we got in 2016 but this is of course contingent on new President-Elect Trump passing his reforms, his derogatory reforms and getting seriously on his fiscal stimulus and avoiding falling into trade woes. Those are the three conditions and certainly the regulatory reforms are quite likely. The timing and size of the fiscal stimulus are highly uncertain, unlikely to see anything -- it could come out of the pipeline in terms of tax cuts or spending increases until 2018. So the markets may be getting slightly ahead of themselves instead of the joy of fiscal stimulus.



Sonia: What is your bet now on Trump's policy tilt, is he likely to be protectionist or do you think that going ahead he could be more inclusive in his policies?



A: It is certainly not ideologically worded to globalisation. He believes that the kind of reasonably free trade arrangements and free FDI that US has supported since World War II have ended up hurting the Americans and so he is likely to be more protectionist both as regards trade and as regards foreign direct investment. I don’t expect major transformation, the kind of 45 percent tariffs slapped on Chinese imports, I don’t think we will see because it will be such an obviously mutually destructive act.



Sonia: What about the dollar, the strength of the dollar has been the story of 2016, do you get a sense that we could have further gains in the dollar even in the early part of 2017?



A: If we do indeed get clear signals that the kind of fiscal stimulus that the market is anticipating, will get through the US Congress then we would see continued dollar strengthening because the fiscal stimulus would run into Fed increasing the short end. So the whole yield curve would not just stiffen but would shift up and that would be a first for many years in the US and it would definitely support continuous strengthening of the dollar, which would discomfort financially fragile emerging markets.



Latha: The other story that was prevalent in 2016 was the strength of crude and of commodities, even metals, do you think commodities have the strength to run in 2017 as well?



A: If we have global growth at 0.2-0.3 percent higher than last year and if especially China continues to deliver the kind of fiscal stimulus focused on infrastructure maybe residential construction that we have seen this last year then commodities could have further to run.



Of course always commodity specific stories that are more supply driven than demand driven and oil is one of them but there is no reason to assume that when the world economies expected to pick up a little, I think you would expect to see weakening of commodities across the board. So I think commodities probably are quite comfortable.



