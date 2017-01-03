Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Niti Aayog is pushing for kick-starting strategic investment plan this year itself. Companies that do not have specific public purpose can be privatised, said Arvind Panagariya, Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog.
Panagariya hopeful of govt recouping demon losses in FY18
Arvind Panagariya
VC, Niti Aayog
