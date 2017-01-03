Panagariya hopeful of govt recouping 'demon' losses in FY18

Niti Aayog is pushing for kick-starting strategic investment plan this year itself. Companies that do not have specific public purpose can be privatised, said Arvind Panagariya, Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog.

The third and fourth quarter of the current fiscal will see some decline in the growth rate due to demonetiation, Arvind Panagariya, Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog said. However, the move has also led to an increase in tax revenues.



Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Panagariya said demonetisation impact will be small and whatever is the loss, the government will recover it in the next fiscal.



Sick units for divestment are facing the issue of land ownership. Land owned by these units can be put in a land bank and could be used for various purposes, Panagariya said.



The government is hesitant in listing public companies right now because of low market conditions.



