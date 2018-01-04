App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank, Nearby Tech bring Aadhaar-enabled cardless & pinless ATM service

Using the PayNEARBY mobile application on a smart phone, a retailer can become an Aadhaar ATM/Aadhaar Bank branch for cash withdrawals and deposits by a customer, Yes Bank said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fintech startup Nearby Technologies has tied up with Yes Bank to provide Aadhaar- enabled cardless and pinless ATM service by which customers can deposit or withdraw money at retailers' place.

Using the PayNEARBY mobile application on a smart phone, a retailer can become an Aadhaar ATM/Aadhaar Bank branch for cash withdrawals and deposits by a customer, Yes Bank said in a release.

Yes Bank and Nearby worked closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch this service.

PayNEARBY's Aadhaar ATM will be available through Yes Bank and the business correspondent agent network comprising 40,000 touch points.

By using the Aadhaar number and fingerprint, a customer can do cash withdrawal or any other transactions from these locations.

Nearby has tied up with the Retailers Association of India for spreading the relevance and creating popularity of Aadhaar services, educating customers and enabling the service even in the remotest parts of India.

AnandKumar Bajaj, Founder, Nearby Technologies said: "With the launch of this service, our aim is to become the payments enabler for India."

Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, Yes Bank said, "Under our Alliances, Relationships and Technology (ART) approach, we remain dedicated to enabling more such use-cases to realise the dream of a less-cash economy in India".

tags #Aadhaar #Business

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.