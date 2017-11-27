Subjected to 'unprovoked rudeness' by IndiGo staff: Ramachandra Guha

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha took to Twitter to complain of "unprovoked rudeness" by staff of low-cost carrier IndiGo.



Three times this time, I have been subject to unprovoked rudeness by an @IndiGo6E staffer. Different people, different airports, same airline. Absolutely shocking.

— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 26, 2017

He said he does not normally use Twitter as a means of consumer redressal, but did so as the same airline misbehaved thrice in a single week.

"Friends and family also confirm that rudeness has become a habit with @IndiGo6E," he said.

The airline declined to comment on Guha's allegations.

Earlier this month, IndiGo was at the centre of a controversy after a video showing one of its staff members allegedly manhandling a passenger went viral.

The outrage over the incident forced the airline to apologise, while in a report to the ministry of civil aviation it also maintained that the employee was doing his job.

The government has also asked regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation to probe the incident.