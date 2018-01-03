App
Jan 03, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The Rian Johnson Sci-Fi saga currently ranks 23rd in terms of all-time worldwide collection. However, it is expected that it will climb few more steps of the ladder

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The second movie in the sequel trilogy and eighth overall of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has crossed USD 1 billion in international box office collections.

The Disney/Lucasfilm’s movie is the fourth one in 2017 to cross the coveted milestone and the second produced by Disney after Beauty and the Beast. Other films to have grossed this amount are The Fate of the Furious and Despicable Me 3.

The movie, as of Monday, has grossed USD 1.05 billion in ticket sales, according to market tracker Box Office Mojo, an IMDb controlled company. Collection in the US stood at USD 531 million and outside the country, it was estimated to have earned USD 523 million.

statistic_id311356_star-wars-movies_-production-costs-and-global-box-office-revenue-1977-2017

The Rian Johnson-directed sci-fi saga currently ranks 23rd in terms of all-time worldwide collection. However, it is expected that it will climb few more steps of the ladder.

As per the estimates, the worldwide opening gross was pegged at USD 450 million. In the domestic markets, it raked in a USD 296 million opening only behind another movie of the same franchise — Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015.

Its second-week collection (Dec 22 to Dec 28) had declined to USD 168 million in domestic markets, slipping 43 percent from the first-week collections.

Star Wars franchise stands second in terms of overall collections behind Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie features various A-list actors including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac.

The ninth episode and third of the sequel trilogy of the space saga is expected to come out in 2019. The name of the movie is yet to be announced.

