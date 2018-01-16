App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 16, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IMP Powers locked at 5% upper circuit on agreement with German Co for 20-yr

Smart Hydro Power GmbH is a German Company, has chosen to give the exclusive rights of its proprietary products and technologies to IMP Powers as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the license agreement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of IMP Powers has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as the company entered into a license agreement for 20 years with Smart Hydro Power GmbH.

There were pending buy orders of 9,598 shares, with no sellers available.

" ...... entered into a license agreement for 20 years with Smart Hydro Power GmbH - a German Company establishing an exclusive right for manufacturing the turbines and exhibiting smart free stream and smart monofloat under its own brand name in the License territory i.e. India, Laos, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Eastern Africa, as per BSE release.

Smart Hydro Power GmbH is a German Company, has chosen to give the exclusive rights of its proprietary products and technologies to IMP Powers as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the license agreement.

graph_imp

At 09:25 hrs IMP Powers was quoting at Rs 125.25, up Rs 5.95, or 4.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 130.25 and 52-week low Rs 71.80 on 27 December, 2017 and 23 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.84 percent below its 52-week high and 74.44 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.