IMP Powers locked at 5% upper circuit on agreement with German Co for 20-yr

Shares of IMP Powers has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as the company entered into a license agreement for 20 years with Smart Hydro Power GmbH.

There were pending buy orders of 9,598 shares, with no sellers available.

" ...... entered into a license agreement for 20 years with Smart Hydro Power GmbH - a German Company establishing an exclusive right for manufacturing the turbines and exhibiting smart free stream and smart monofloat under its own brand name in the License territory i.e. India, Laos, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Eastern Africa, as per BSE release.

Smart Hydro Power GmbH is a German Company, has chosen to give the exclusive rights of its proprietary products and technologies to IMP Powers as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the license agreement.

At 09:25 hrs IMP Powers was quoting at Rs 125.25, up Rs 5.95, or 4.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 130.25 and 52-week low Rs 71.80 on 27 December, 2017 and 23 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.84 percent below its 52-week high and 74.44 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil