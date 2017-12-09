ICICI Bank sells 4% stake in Fine-line Circuits

On December 8, 2017 ICICI Bank sold 1,96,366 shares (4 percent) of Fine-line Circuits at Rs 13.99 on the BSE.

However, Kapurwala Properties bought 1,99,000 shares at Rs 13.99.

On Friday, Fine-line Circuits ended at Rs 13.99, up Rs 0.19, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 14.17 and 52-week low Rs 7.60 on 21 March, 2017 and 24 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.27 percent below its 52-week high and 84.08 percent above its 52-week low.