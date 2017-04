Delhi High Court rejects Reserve Bank of India's objections and accepts Tata, DoCoMo consent terms. It allows Tata to pay USD 1.17 billion to estranged partner DoCoMo.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HR Khan, Former Deputy Governor of RBI, HP Ranina, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and Kapil Sibal, Lawyer shared their views on the above development.