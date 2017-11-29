Kakatiya Cements rises 11% on robust September quarter numbers

Share price of Kakatiya Cements gained 11.6 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of robust September quarter (Q2FY18) numbers.

The company has registered more than four-fold increase in its Q2 net profit at Rs 8.2 crore against Rs 1.8 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was 9.5 percent at Rs 62.4 crore against Rs 57 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 400 percent at Rs 12 crore against Rs 2.4 crore.

EBITDA margin was up 1500 bps at 19.3 percent versus 4.2 percent.

At 14:34 hrs Kakatiya Cements was quoting at Rs 406.60, up Rs 31.50, or 8.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil