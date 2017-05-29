App
May 29, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


GSPL’s transmission business is expected to report some volume growth on the backdrop of growth in CGD & PNG sectors and increased LNG capacity. An upward revision of transmission tariffs by PNGRB in coming months would be a key positive for the stock.


Outlook


We value GSPL investments at Rs 43/share. However, we have lowered its standalone business marginally to factor in lower growth rate in volumes. Subsequently, we value GSPL based on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 175.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

