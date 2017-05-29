Hold Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL’s transmission business is expected to report some volume growth on the backdrop of growth in CGD & PNG sectors and increased LNG capacity. An upward revision of transmission tariffs by PNGRB in coming months would be a key positive for the stock.

Outlook

We value GSPL investments at Rs 43/share. However, we have lowered its standalone business marginally to factor in lower growth rate in volumes. Subsequently, we value GSPL based on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 175.

