May 29, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Heidelberg Cement


The central region is expected to witness healthy growth in volumes and realisation led by strong growth in demand and absence of new capacity addition. Further, higher government spending and revival in rural economy is expected to further drive cement demand. Consequently, we expect Heidelberg’s revenues to increase at a CAGR of 11.9% in FY17- 19E.


Outlook


Further, steady cash flow is expected to help reduce debt in FY17-19E. Considering this, we upgrade the stock from Hold to BUY and revise our target price upwards to Rs 145 (i.e. valuing at 11x FY18E EV/EBITDA, $121/tonne on capacity of 5.4 MT).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

