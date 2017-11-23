App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 23, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's startup ecosystem desperately needs domestic capital: IAN founder

While the early stage entrepreneurs in India are not as seasoned as the ones in the US, there's also not enough risk money going into the ventures, feels IAN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



India's startup ecosystem is at a nascent stage and is in dire need of domestic capital. While the early stage entrepreneurs in India are not as seasoned as the ones in the US, there's also not enough risk money going into the ventures, feels Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder of Indian Angel Network.  
"If you look at most of the VC  money in India, it's mainly money from the overseas and not domestic. We have no domestic asset class. Globally where does the venture capital money  comes from? It comes from pension funds, sovereign wealth offices....India has no such source," Srivastava said at Global Conference on Cyberspace 2017 explaining why investors have limited appetite for risk taking in early stage startups in India.


The other reason, according to Srivastava is the lack of friendly tax laws for angel investments in India, unlike the other parts of the globe where the government incentivize the angels given that they deal in high risk investments.


"In India, forget tax credits, there's tax for angel investments too. So it is not a very friendly environment. Angels are typically first generation middle class entrepreneurs for whom being in the business was an accident not a destiny," he said.


"First generation entrepreneurship is barely two decades old... there is an explosion...10 years ago there were nothing....10 years ago we had just 6-7 people (in IAN)....now it is over 450," he added.


Srivastava said that the entrepreneurial explosion in India is very recent.

"Our entrepreneurs are not as seasoned as in the US.. the whole ecosystem isn't there to support them, to do it," he said.

tags #angel & VC funding #China Cyber Attack #IAN #Startup

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.