| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now a common smart card for Delhi’s public transport users

While the public can utilise the CMC in over 200 DTC buses and 50 cluster buses initially, the card, that operates like a debit card, will be functional in all metro trains, DTC buses and cluster buses from April 1 onwards

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an attempt to make it convenient for passengers to travel by public transport, Delhi government on Monday launched the common mobility card scheme for over 200 DTC and cluster buses, making the city the first in the country to have introduced such a facility.

The pilot project was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

"It’s a big step in the transport sector that will facilitate the seamless travel of people in Delhi," Kejriwal told reporters after a short ride on a DTC bus on the occasion.

While the public can utilise the CMC in over 200 DTC buses and 50 cluster buses initially, the card, that operates like a debit card, will be functional in all metro trains, DTC buses and cluster buses from April 1 onwards.

The city has around 3,900 DTC and over 1,600 cluster buses.

People can use the CMC in any mode of transportations that incorporates electric ticketing systems.

The public can top up these cards from any Metro station, railway station, airport, interstate bus terminals and DTC bus pass counters.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was also present for the launch of the pilot project.

The idea was first floated in 2010 but delayed due to technical issues, Gahlot had said last week.

