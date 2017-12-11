App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 11, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliamentary panel split on Air India divestment; Shatrughan dissenting voice

Even though BJP members were in support of the Air India disinvestment decision, party member Shatrughan Sinha voiced his opposition to the plan, the person said on condition of anonymity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Parliamentary panel on Monday meet on Air India disinvestment plan witnessed sharp differences of opinion among ruling and opposition members over the move even as BJP member Shatrughan Sinha is believed to have opposed the decision to privatise the national carrier.

The committee, headed by TMC leader Derek O Brien, convened the meeting to hear representatives of Air India employees' unions as well as officials of various Air India subsidiaries on the proposed divestment of the airline.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture that began at around 1430 hours lasted for more than three hours.

A Lok Sabha member said there were sharp differences of opinion among the BJP and non-BJP members at the meeting. All the trade unions strongly opposed the decision to privatise Air India, while some members wanted to know why profitable ventures like Air India Express are being sold, he added.

related news

Another person who was present at the meeting said there were differences of opinion among the members, with some supporting and others opposing the disinvestment of Air India.

Even though BJP members were in support of the Air India disinvestment decision, party member Shatrughan Sinha voiced his opposition to the plan, the person said on condition of anonymity.

A BJP MP from Bihar, Sinha has been critical of certain government decisions in recent times.

According to the person quoted earlier, a Congress member stressed that Air India is a must to maintain a balance with the private players.

Sources said 14 employee unions of Air India, both recognised and unrecognised, attended the meeting.

Besides, stating that stakeholders were consulted before deciding on Air India stake sale, the unions also flagged concerns about job security, retirement benefits and pending dues in case of privatisation, they added.

There were differences of opinion among various members, a person who was present at the meeting said, adding that it was likely the last meet of the panel on the Air India issue.

When asked about the meeting, Derek O Brien only said it was long and was for around three-and-a-half hours.

Senior officials of the airline's subsidiaries -- Air India Express, Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), Alliance Air and Hotel Corporation of India were present.

Among others, Air India Express CEO K Shyam Sundar and AIESL CEO H R Jagannath attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle nod for the strategic disinvestment of Air India in June this year.

The government is working on the modalities for the stake sale.

The carrier, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore, managed to eke out operational profit for the first time in a decade in 2015-16.

tags #Air India #Air India disinvestment #aviation #Business #Companies

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.