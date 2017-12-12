App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Dec 12, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why you should invest in multiple funds to mitigate portfolio risk

Having funds of different market capitalisations and investing styles would provide adequate diversification across assets, sectors and stocks.

Navneet Dubey @navneetdubey91

If you are investing in mutual funds you might be faced with the dilemma of how many schemes you should ideally invest in? While there might not be a magic number for schemes one should invest in, most financial planners and investment advisors would tell you to have a diversified portfolio and not to concentrate your bets on a single scheme. Investing in one scheme can be risk prone.

“Many investors, especially those new to mutual funds, tend to invest their entire surplus in just one mutual fund scheme. This concentrates their investment risk with just one fund management team. Moreover, investing in a single fund might not generate optimal returns as funds that deliver outstanding returns in the long term may deliver lower or negative returns in the short term, and vice versa,” said Manish Kothari – Head of Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar.com.

Ajit Narasimhan, Category Head – Savings & Investments, BankBazaar.com also said that investing in only one scheme will increase exposure risk. To mitigate this, it's best to diversify across 3-4 schemes. It's similar to the theory of hedging one's exposure across multiple investments. “Having funds of different market capitalisations and investing styles would provide adequate diversification across assets, sectors and stocks,” he said.

Diversification basically means investing in a variety of securities so that a failure in a security or an economic slump affecting one of them will not be damaging to your portfolio. In easy terms, it basically means to spread your portfolio in different types of stocks, bonds, assets, etc. While professionals find it easy to diversify their funds across asset classes, an individual investor often finds it difficult to choose asset classes themselves. Hence, it is better to put the money into a mutual fund where the fund manager handles their tension for a small fee.

related news

Abhinav Angirish, Managing Director, Abchlor Investment Advisor said that while mutual funds are a great tool for diversification, many investors think that once they put their money into a mutual fund their work is over, but for a fact this is not the case, their work just starts as even in mutual funds sufficient diversification is required. For example: You may invest in 4 different mutual funds, but it does no good if they all have similar holdings, that is a portfolio which is highly correlated with each other. In this case, you are not actually diversifying because if something affects the securities in one fund, it will also affect the other fund. In this case, you will be holding the same amount of risk which a single fund would have to your portfolio, which in proper diversification can be reduced.

“If you want to truly diversify your portfolio, then you need to invest in mutual funds that are not correlated to each other in performance. You can do this by considering which asset holdings your current fund has and based on that try to spread your money so that no asset with similar features are repeated in your next fund,” he added.

You should always remember that the diversification towards any investment should be done in exactly the way it demands in a said particular situation. Doing too much of diversification will also not serve any great purpose because the stocks present in different-different schemes will be more or less similar. However, the performance of schemes varies as it depends on the call taken by respective fund managers holding their particular schemes.

Hence, it is advisable to take adviser’s help before taking any step of doing investments in mutual funds.

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.