Maserati Levante SUV introduced in India

Maserati has introduced its much-awaited luxury SUV Levante in India. Revealed in early 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show, the SUV will join brand’s present range of sports car in India that includes Quattroporte, GranTurismo, Ghibli, and GranCabrio. As per a Facebook post by Maserati official dealership in Mumbai, the car has arrived in India and is available for Preview and Test Drive.

In terms of looks, the Italian SUV looks quite muscular due to its huge grille with vertical slates and angled headlamps at the front. The streamlined body panels and its sloping rear windscreen provide a distinctive look to the car. The car also gets 18-inch alloy wheels, a long bonnet and aggressively raked C-pillar.