L&T MF to suspend transactions under L&T Emerging Businesses Fund

L&T Mutual Fund will temporarily suspend transactions in L&T Emerging Businesses Fund with effect from December 11, it said in a newspaper notice.

Subsequently, all fresh subscriptions including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans offered under the scheme amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment will be temporarily suspended.

"Further large inflows into the scheme may not be in the interest of the existing unit holders," the fund house stated in a notice.

However, investments through existing systematic plans will continue, the notice said.