App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 01, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T MF to suspend transactions under L&T Emerging Businesses Fund

All fresh subscriptions including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment will be temporarily suspended

L&T Mutual Fund will temporarily suspend transactions in L&T Emerging Businesses Fund with effect from December 11, it said in a newspaper notice.

Subsequently, all fresh subscriptions including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans offered under the scheme amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment will be temporarily suspended.

"Further large inflows into the scheme may not be in the interest of the existing unit holders," the fund house stated in a notice.

However, investments through existing systematic plans will continue, the notice said.

tags #Business #L&T Mutual fund #MF News

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.