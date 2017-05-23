KFC India aims to provide 20 million meals by 2020

As part of the global initiative to create awareness and raise funds to provide meals for underprivileged children, the KFC India has set a target of providing 20 million meals by 2020.

In India, the KFC has partnered with Smile Foundation and other organisations to feed over 10,300 underprivileged children every day, a KFC release said here today.

The fast food restaurant chain's anti-hunger campaign 'addHOPE' completed one year on May 18.

"Through addHOPE we are moving closer, each day, to our aim of providing 20 million meals by 2020,” KFC India Managing Director Rahul Shinde said.

“Our collaboration with KFC’s addHOPE campaign is our effort to join the movement towards ending world hunger," Co-founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation, Santanu Mishra said.

The KFC, along with its partners, has selected 51 areas in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Pune, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam and Coimbatore to provide meals.