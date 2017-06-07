App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jun 07, 2017 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Nippon Life AMC board approves IPO; to list 10% initially in FY18

Himadri Buch

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) has got approval from its board of directors for an initial public offer of AMC subject to necessary regulatory and corporate approvals.

The proposed listing will be in FY18 and initially, the AMC will list merely 10 percent.

"Initially we will be listing 10 percent and as per the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) guidelines over the next 3 years which is 2021, we will be going up to 25 percent," said Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management  details on valuations. He refrained from revealing any details on valuations.

Sikka was addressing at a press conference held in Mumbai to announce the board approval for the AMC IPO.

On the rationale behind listing, Sikka said,"We are getting ready for consolidation in the industry. We believe the IPO will help us both for organic and inorganic opportunity which will come in near future."

Sikka also said discussions with merchant bankers, lawyers and auditors for IPO process will be initiated soon.

In October 2015, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, acquired global giant Goldman Sachs Mutual Fund business in India for Rs 243 crore.

RNAM will be the first among top 3 players in the AMC industry for listing.

The proposed listing of RNAM will facilitate sharing of value with the retail investors who will apply for IPO

RNAM is among the largest asset manager in India managing assets of Rs 3,58,059 crore including MF AUM of Rs 2,10,891 crore as of March 31, 2017.

RNAM is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd with Nippon Life Insurance Company as its strategic partner.

Nippon Life holds 49 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

