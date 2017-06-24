App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Incentive schemes for exporters to continue post GST: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia

Deemed exports refer to the transactions in which the goods supplied do not leave the country and the payment for such supplies is received either in Indian currency or in free foreign exchange.

Incentive schemes for exporters to continue post GST: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia

The incentive schemes designed for promotion of exports will continue even after the GST roll out from July 1, while the government may do away with the deemed export benefits, a top official said on Friday.

Deemed exports refer to the transactions in which the goods supplied do not leave the country and the payment for such supplies is received either in Indian currency or in free foreign exchange.

The government is committed to continuing incentive schemes for export promotion, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said while addressing exporters at an event.

However, she clarified that deemed export benefits may discontinue, as all will get level playing field in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, FIEO said in a statement.

While replying to the concerns of exporters due to regular break down in an icegate server of customs, she said the department is in the process of upgrading the system so that all the issues of the exporters and importers will be solved.

Open House session was organised by the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) to invite suggestions from exporters on the measures needed in foreign trade policy.

Exporters presented in the programme from various sectors, including engineering, textiles, pharma, defence, and silk, argued for a continuation of all schemes to make Indian products competitive as well as the need for exemption route instead of paying tax and then claiming a refund.

Dr. A Sakthivel, Regional Chairman, FIEO (Southern Region) said that paying GST and take refund will block working capital of exporters, which is costly compared to our competing countries.

He also highlighted various anomalies like non-inclusion of garments manufacturers in the 5 percent GST announced for the textiles industry.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.