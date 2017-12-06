Will raise concerns of developing nations at WTO: Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said he will raise concerns of developing nations at the forthcoming ministerial meeting of the WTO beginning December 10 at Buenos Aires.

"Our entire team will be travelling to Buenos Aires tomorrow...We feel that concerns of developing countries should be promoted," he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function to release the Mid-Term Review of the Foreign Trade Policy.

The 11th Ministerial Conference of the of the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) will held at Buenos Aires, Argentina from December 10 to 13.

The minister said he would articulate India's stand on key issues like food security at WTO ministerial and work for preserving multilaterism.

"We...feel that food security is a very important issue. We also feel that the world markets will be opened for services, service trade facilitation and the import needs. So, we will take up so many issues but as you can always see that in one meeting you don't accomplish everything," the minister said.

India, he added, would continue to raise "old concerns but will also raise new ones and make sure that global markets .... multilateral agreements, bilateral agreements help us promote our interests".