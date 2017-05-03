App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 02, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM takes stock of GST readiness, steps to check black money

The government intends to implement the goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

PM takes stock of GST readiness, steps to check black money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the steps taken by the Finance Ministry for a smooth rollout of GST and anti-black money drive post note ban, among others.

Various issues including preparedness for GST — billed as the biggest tax reform since Independence — were discussed during the meeting with the revenue department, sources said.

The government intends to implement the goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

According to sources, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other senior revenue officials, were present.

It is understood that the meeting also discussed disclosures made in the tax amnesty scheme announced after the junking of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in November last year. It also reviewed progress made in the anti-black money drive, called Operation Clean Money, and the tax amnesty scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

The revenue department is also believed to have given a report card on not just the black money disclosed and tax collected thereof, but the ill-gotten wealth seized during searches and raids across the country.

Given the focus of the government on black money, it is believed that measures being planned by the tax department against tax evaders also came up during the meet.

Tax, penalty and surcharge collected via the tax amnesty scheme floated after demonetisation aggregated Rs 2,300 crore.

The scheme, PMGKY, provided for payment of 50 per cent tax and penalty on unaccounted cash deposited in bank accounts. Under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) — the first domestic black money disclosure programme last year — Rs 12,700 crore tax have been collected.

As for GST, the GST Council, headed by Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, has held 13 meetings and decided on the four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent.

The crucial fitment of goods and services in the tax brackets is yet to be decided. The council will meet on May 18-19 and work out on the fitment part.

tags #Economy #GST #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.