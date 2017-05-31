Minor disappointment as CSO pegs FY17 GDP growth at 7.1%

Moneycontrol News

The Indian economy grew at 7.1 percent in 2016-17, the government said in new estimates on Wednesday, in line with the 7.1 percent expansion projected in February. A 6.1 percent growth in January-March quarter indicated an impact from the demonetisation shock.

The new estimates, however, firmly cement India’s place as the fastest growing major economy, ahead of China’s 6.7 percent growth in 2016 and 6.9 percent in January-March 2017.

Questions, however, loomed over the fresh gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, given that new national income data factors in rebased factory output and wholesale price inflation (WPI) numbers that show weaker price rise and stronger manufacturing activity compared to the previous series.

Earlier this month the released new sets of index of industrial production (IIP) and WPI data changing the base year to 2011-12 from 2004-05 earlier. It also added new categories of goods and changed weights to bring the two indices more in tune with current consumption trends.

According to GDP data released on Wednesday, which uses the rebased IIP, the gross value added (GVA) in the manufacturing sector grew 5.3 percent 2016-17 against 7.7 percent in the old series.

GVA VS GDP

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has estimated a slower growth for GVA— 6.6 percent in in 2016-17 — suggesting that expansion is slower than what the headline GDP numbers suggest.

GVA, which is GDP minus taxes, serves as a more realistic proxy to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in the economy.

In the second advance estimates released in February, the CSO had estimated that growth in GVA, which is GDP minus net taxes, will slow down to 6.7 percent in 2016-17. On Wednesday, the provisional estimates showed that GVA grew 6.6 percent in 2016-17, 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous projections.

The effect of the sudden flushing out of high-value notes in November 2016 and the resultant slowdown in household spending and corporate investment may well be hiding in the slower GVA growth estimates compared to GDP.

Higher indirect tax collections in 2016-17 may also partly explain the more bullish GDP growth forecasts compared to GVA.

The CSO also revised the “real” or inflation-adjusted GDP growth figures from 2013-14 onwards because of the new IIP series. According to the new estimates India’s real GDP grew 6.4percent, 7.5percent and 8 percent 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively from 6.5 percent, 7.2 percent and 7.9 percent.