Max Bupa partners with GOQii, Swiss Re for wellness solutions

Moneycontrol News

Standalone health insurer Max Bupa Health Insurance has announced a three-way tie-up with GOQii a leading fitness technology player and global reinsurer Swiss Re. As part of the offering, Max Bupa consumers will get ready access to GOQii's unique personalised wellness engine which is equipped with solutions such as health coaching and health management tools.

Here, Swiss Re will provide technical assistance to Max Bupa in creating relevant products and building expertise to create risk assessment models for future. GOQii offers fitness bands that can be used to keep a track of one’s health.

Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said over the last few years, we have seen a significant increase in the uptake of health insurance among customers under the age of 35 years.

"This segment is very active digitally and is turning to technology to stay fit. It is predicted that by 2019, 2 out of 5 internet users will use a health app. Engagement with such tools could be as high as 50 percent," he added.

According to Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii, going beyond the wearable fitness band, they have introduced tools and services which inculcate the intent of healthy living among consumers.

Max Bupa, in a statement, said that this initiative will enable them to penetrate into newer customer segments and boost new business growth.

Kalpana Sampat, CEO of Swiss Re India Branch, added that the overall health insurance programme connected with technology will help to reduce claims costs and allow insurers to better price their products for consumers.

"With the opening of our India branch, our focus is to develop sustainable practices in health insurance. We will provide technical support through our costing and risk management expertise," she said.