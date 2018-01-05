Here's how the new Rs 10 currency notes will look

The Reserve Bank of India has announced it will shortly issue chocolate brown coloured Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel, Governor of RBI.

The central bank has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 note, according to reports.

"The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Chocolate Brown. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse," RBI said on its website.

All the banknotes in the denomination of ₹ 10/- issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be valid as legal tender.

The last change in design in the old Rs 10 note was made in 2005. In August last year, RBI had introduced the new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series.

Post this, after the announcement of demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, the RBI also introduced new 500 and pink coloured 2,000 rupee notes.

Salient Features of the note:



See through register with denominational numeral 10

Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari,

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

Micro letters 'RBI', ‘भारत ', ‘INDIA' and '10',

Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks,

Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced it will shortly issue chocolate brown coloured Rs 10 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel, Governor of RBI.The central bank has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 note, reports suggested."The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Chocolate Brown. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse," RBI said on its website. All the banknotes in the denomination of ₹ 10/- issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be valid as legal tender. The last change in design in the old Rs 10 note was made in 2005. In August last year, RBI had introduced the new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series. Post this, after the announcement of demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes, the RBI also introduced new 500 and pink coloured 2,000 rupee notes. Salient Features of the note: Obverse (Front side)



See through register with denominational numeral 10

Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari,

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

Micro letters 'RBI', ‘भारत ', ‘INDIA' and '10',

Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks,

Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.Reverse (Back side)



Year of printing of the note on the left,

Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,

Language panel,

Motif of Sun Temple, Konark,

Denominational numeral १० in Devnagari.



Dimension of the banknote will be 63 mm x 123 mm.





Obverse (Front side)