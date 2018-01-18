GST Council meet: Full list of revised GST rates

In the meeting held on Thursday, that is 18th January, 2018, the Council has recommended many relief measures regarding GST rates on goods and services.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the 25th Meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi. The Council has recommended certain changes in GST/IGST rate and clarifications in respect of GST rate on Goods specified below as per discussions in the 25thGST Council Meeting.

These decisions of the GST Council will be given effect to through Gazette notifications / circulars which only shall have the force of law.

Here's the full list of revised GST rates on 29 goods and 53 services: