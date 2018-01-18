App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 18, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council meet: Full list of revised GST rates

In the meeting held on Thursday, that is 18th January, 2018, the Council has recommended many relief measures regarding GST rates on goods and services

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the meeting held on Thursday, that is 18th January, 2018, the Council has recommended many relief measures regarding GST rates on goods and services.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired the 25th Meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi. The Council has recommended certain changes in GST/IGST rate and clarifications in respect of GST rate on Goods specified below as per discussions in the 25thGST Council Meeting.

These decisions of the GST Council will be given effect to through Gazette notifications / circulars which only shall have the force of law.

Here's the full list of revised GST rates on 29 goods and 53 services:

tags #Business #Economy #policy

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.