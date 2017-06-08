App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 08, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Ministry sets up GST facilitation cell

The commerce ministry today constituted a GST facilitation cell with a view to address issues regarding the new indirect tax regime in respect of foreign trade policy.

Commerce Ministry sets up GST facilitation cell

The commerce ministry today constituted a GST facilitation cell with a view to address issues regarding the new indirect tax regime in respect of foreign trade policy.

The cell is set up in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

In a notice to all its regional offices, DGFT said: "to ensure smooth and successful roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST), it is decided to constitute a GST facilitation cell".

The cell will be headed by Additional DGFT Nikunj Kumar Srivastava. It would have two Joint DGFT officials as members.

The regional authorities have also been advised to establish similar cells in their respective offices.

The GST would be rolled out from July 1. It will subsume a host of central and state taxes like excise duty, service tax and VAT.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.