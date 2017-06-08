Commerce Ministry sets up GST facilitation cell

The commerce ministry today constituted a GST facilitation cell with a view to address issues regarding the new indirect tax regime in respect of foreign trade policy.

The cell is set up in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

In a notice to all its regional offices, DGFT said: "to ensure smooth and successful roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST), it is decided to constitute a GST facilitation cell".

The cell will be headed by Additional DGFT Nikunj Kumar Srivastava. It would have two Joint DGFT officials as members.

The regional authorities have also been advised to establish similar cells in their respective offices.

The GST would be rolled out from July 1. It will subsume a host of central and state taxes like excise duty, service tax and VAT.