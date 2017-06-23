Cabinet approves India-Netherlands MoU in water management

The Union Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the Netherlands for bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources management.

The MoU between Water Resources Ministry and the Netherlands envisages that the two governments shall work to enhance cooperation at the national, regional and international levels in the field of water resources management and development.

This, an official statement said, can be achieved by collaborating and sharing experience and expertise in the areas mutually agreed upon, including techniques in the efficient use of water resources, river basin management, delta management, water quality issues and other areas.

A joint working group shall also be formed to monitor the activities to be carried out in fulfilment of the MoU, the statement added.

"The bilateral cooperation will benefit the country in enhancing institutional and technical capacity of Centre and state government agencies dealing with water resources, especially in the field of river basin management, pollution abatement of rivers including Ganga, flood management, water quality and efficient use of water among others," it said.