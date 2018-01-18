App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 18, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HCL Tech Q3 dollar revenue seen up 2.6%, FY18 guidance could be maintained

Analysts expect FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance to be maintained at 10.5-12.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent. FY18 constant currency guidance translates to 12.1-14.1 percent in dollar terms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm HCL Technologies' third quarter profit is seen falling 2.4 percent sequentially to Rs 2,135 crore compared to Rs 2,188 crore in previous quarter, but topline is expected to be better.

Revenue in rupee terms during the quarter could grow 2.8 percent to Rs 12,788 crore and topline in dollar terms is expected to increase 2.6 percent to USD 1,978 million compared to previous quarter, with constant currency growth at 2.5 percent, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Analysts feel growth will be aided by IBM IP partnership (V and VI) and full quarter consolidation of Urban Fulfillment acquisition.

The recovery is likely in application & engineering business.

related news

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen rising 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,519 crore, but margin may be flat at 19.7 percent for the quarter.

Partial wage hike during the quarter might impact margin; but may be offset by benefits from IP deals.

Analysts expect FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance to be maintained at 10.5-12.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent. FY18 constant currency guidance translates to 12.1-14.1 percent in dollar terms.

Key things to watch out for would be:

Organic growth

Performance in IMS segment and commentary

Outlook and automation impact on mode-1 services

Commentary on IP deal updates and digital

Guidance

tags #HCL Technologies #Result Poll

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.